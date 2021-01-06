The Giants went 6-10 under the recently turned 39-year-old Judge. They had a chance to win the NFC East until Washington beat Philadelphia in game where Eagles coach Doug Pederson pulled his starting quarterback with the game on the line.
Mara said he did not reach out to the Eagles for an explanation. He added said the Giants needed to win more than six games.
New York has been to the playoffs once (2016) since winning its fourth Super Bowl in February 2012.
The Giants took a significant financial hit in this season where the Giants did not have the benefit of fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium because of COVID-19 concerns. He did not say how much the team lost, but it would not affect the team’s ability to be active in the free agent market.
