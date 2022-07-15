Mariota favored over rookie Ridder in Falcons QB camp derby

LAST YEAR: The Falcons, looking for a fresh start under first-year coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot, were outscored 459-313. It marked Atlanta’s fourth consecutive losing season and helped convince the new leadership team it was time to address salary cap woes. Tough financial decisions had been pushed back for too long, so the team accepted a cap hit of more than $40 million in dead money while trading 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis after the season. The Falcons have avoided the word “rebuild” but Fontenot said the team was “taking it on the chin” while operating from a financial disadvantage in 2022. The team lost top wide receiver Russell Gage and leading tackler Foye Oluokun to free agency. After playing only five games while stepping away during the season to address mental health issues, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for 2022 for betting on games.