Mariota favored over rookie Ridder in Falcons QB camp derby

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Drake London, DT Eddie Goldman, WR Cameron Batson, P Bradley Pinion, CB Casey Hayward, WR Bryan Edwards, RB Damien Williams, OLB Lorenzo Carter, WR KhaDarel Hodge, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Auden Tate, DB Dean Marlowe, LS Beau Brinkley, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Rashaan Evans, OL Germain Ifedi, CB Mike Ford, TE Anthony Firkser, DT Vincent Taylor, QB Desmond Ridder, DE Arnold Ebiketie, RB Tyler Allgeier.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Ryan, Gage, Oluokun, OLB Dante Fowler, OT Matt Gono, DL Tyeler Davison, WR Marvin Hall, QB Matt Barkley, TE Hayden Hurst, QB A.J. McCarron, SS Duron Harmon, CB Fabian Moreau, LS Josh Harris, WR Tajae Sharpe, OT Jason Spriggs, P Thomas Morstead, OLB Brandon Copeland, DE Jonathan Bullard.
CAMP NEEDS: The health of the established leaders, including CB A.J. Terrell, TE Kyle Pitts and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, must be protected as this roster can’t lose its few proven standouts. Depth at quarterback also could be a challenge as Feleipe Franks, the only option behind Mariota and Ridder, spent more time at tight end in minicamp.
KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Mariota is favored to hold off Ridder for the starting job at quarterback, though Ridder made a strong first impression in minicamp. Ridder won’t be the only rookie in the spotlight during training camp. Allgeier should make an immediate impact on the depth chart at running back. Edge rushers Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone also can earn prominent roles in their rookie seasons. Meanwhile, a new-look depth chart at wide receiver needs to become defined during camp as London competes with newly added veterans Edwards, Byrd, Tate and others.
EXPECTATIONS: Only the Houston Texans face longer Super Bowl odds than the Falcons, who may have difficulty matching their seven wins from Smith’s debut season. Atlanta and Carolina could battle for the last two spots in the NFC South.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +25,000
