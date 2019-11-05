Foles was injured while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on the second series of the team’s season opener. Minshew replaced him and went 4-4 as the starter, throwing for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 235 yards but has lost seven of 11 fumbles.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville in March.
Jacksonville waived linebacker Malcolm Smith to make room on the 53-man roster for Foles, who returned to practice two weeks ago.
