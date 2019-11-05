Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Tuesday, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.

The Jaguars (4-5) have a bye week before then. Marrone said following Sunday’s 26-3 loss to Houston in London that he would take some time before deciding whether to go with Foles or Minshew. The coach needed less than 48 hours to make the call.