“From a fifth-round pick from a small college to one of the most effective and feared defensive players in the NFL, Robert Mathis was a centerpiece of the historic Colts teams of the last two decades,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “He was undersized and underrated, but he made up for it with a motor that wouldn’t quit and a flawless technique that outmatched the most talented lineman in the league. And to watch him strip-sack the quarterback — which he did better and more than anyone in NFL history — was a thing of beauty.”
Mathis played most of his career opposite longtime friend Dwight Freeney, the most recent Ring of Honor inductee, and was selected to six Pro Bowls. He won two AFC titles, earned one Super Bowl ring and was selected the team’s 2011 Ed Block Courage Award.
Mathis, who played his college ball at Alabama A&M, retired following the 2016 season but returned to the Colts as a consultant and assistant coach.
He will be the 17th inductee, joining six former teammates, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and president/general manager Bill Polian, who traded up to get Mathis in the 2003 draft.
