Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) was a full participant, too.
The Falcons (3-7) have won two straight as they prepare to host the Buccaneers (3-7). Atlanta might be without tight end Austin Hooper (knee), running back Devonta Freeman (foot) and defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder). All three have yet to practice this week.
Defensive ends Adrian Clayborn (groin) and John Cominsky (ankle) were limited. Safety Kemal Ishmael (concussion) will miss his second straight game.
