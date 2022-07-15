Mayfield, Darnold to compete for Panthers QB starting job

LAST YEAR: The Panthers endured their second straight five-win season under coach Matt Rhule, leaving him on the hot seat as he enters his third season. Simply put, this is a must-win season for Rhule. Carolina again struggled with poor offensive line play and the inability to find stability at the quarterback position in 2021 as the offense ranked near the bottom of the league, prompting the Panthers to hire coordinator Ben McAdoo. Carolina started the offseason attempting to acquire QB Deshaun Watson. But after losing out to Cleveland in the QB sweepstakes, the Panthers traded for former Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 will compete for a starting spot with Sam Darnold once the team arrives at training camp.