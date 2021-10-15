“We came off the field that day hoping that he would be ready on Thursday, but he just hasn’t been there yet,” Rhule said. “He’s doing everything he can. It’s been three weeks. So we hope to have him out there (at practice) next week.”
Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.
The Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey in the starting lineup, but they have lost the last two games with him out. Sam Darnold has been sacked eight times and thrown five interceptions in the last two games.
