All 10 of the 2020 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster.
McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, beat out undrafted rookie free agent Tyler Huntley, who had a good camp but lacked the experience in the system that McSorley gained last year. Although he played in only one game — the season finale against Pittsburgh — and didn’t throw a pass, McSorley spent his entire rookie season on Baltimore’s roster after a successful college career at Penn State.
The Ravens cut three tight ends — Eli Wolf, Jerell Adams and Charles Scarff — leaving only Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle at the position.
