STATS AND STUFF: The Rams go for their third straight road win. They are 5-3 in games when they have had nine or more days off. The Rams are also 25-11 away from Los Angeles during McVay’s 4 1/2 seasons in charge. ... Stafford threw for 365 yards against Seattle. It was his 52nd career 300-yard game. With the Lions, he had 342 yards passing, three TDs and an interception in his last start (2019) against the Giants. ... RB Darrell Henderson is looking for his third straight road game with a rushing touchdown. ... WR Robert Woods had a season-high 12 catches for 150 yards against Seattle. ... TE Tyler Higbee has a TD catch in two of his last three games. ... DL Donald broke the Rams record for career sacks when he picked up No. 88 1/2 against Seattle. It was his 14th against Russell Wilson. ... Donald had a sack, forced fumble and a recovery against New York last year. ... LB Leonard Floyd has a sack in three of his last four games. ... LB Troy Reeder is the Rams’ unlikely interceptions leader after getting one in each of their first two road games. ... New York is 0-2 at home. ... The New York offensive line did not allow a sack in the last two games. ... Jones ranks third in the league among quarterbacks with 197 yards rushing. ... RB Devontae Booker had 42 yards rushing and a TD and 16 yards receiving and a TD last week after Barkley left early with a sprained left ankle. ... Toney’s 189 yards were the most by a rookie since Juju Smith-Schuster of Pittsburgh had 193 in 2017. ... Shepard has a touchdown catch in two of his last three outings at home. ... TE Evan Engram had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the last home meeting. ... Logan Ryan leads all defensive backs with 42 tackles this season ... CB James Bradberry is one of four NFL DBs with at least one pass defended in all five games. ... DL Austin Johnson has a career-high three sacks this season. He had 3½ in his first five seasons.