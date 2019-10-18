Ramsey missed the Jaguars’ past three games with a back injury shortly after making a trade request. He had returned to practice with Jacksonville shortly before the trade.
The Rams could use help from Ramsey after losing both of their starting cornerbacks and a starting safety in the past week.
