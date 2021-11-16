Jalen Ramsey continues to shine in what might be the 2020 All-Pro’s best season. He had two tackles for loss and two pass breakups even while the Niners wisely strived to stay away from him. McVay indicated the Rams had to make adjustments when Dont’e Deayon was a late injury scratch, forcing Ramsey to play less at the Niners’ point of attack — although it highlights the Rams’ weaknesses at defensive back when a player who was on their practice squad four weeks ago is now a lynchpin of their success.