Notes: Among the Broncos’ five minicamp tryout players are former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin. ... HC Vic Fangio said one player who’s had a really good offseason is WR Kendall Hinton, who filled in at quarterback against the Saints last year. QB Drew Lock concurred: “Super aggressive to the ball. You feel like you can throw him the ball 1-on-1 and he’s going to go get it.” ... QB Teddy Bridgewater revealed he suffered a knee injury against Tampa Bay in Week 10 last year and probably should have shut it down the rest of the season because it affected his play over the last two months. He said he’s 100% now.