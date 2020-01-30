As Miami inches past New Orleans this weekend for an 11-10 lead in Super Bowls staged, it has made clear that there are Super Bowls and there are Miami Super Bowls, the latter far richer in a strand of exotica we might call, for lack of a better word, Miami. That includes the non-football happenstances as above, but also the slew of football matters hard to describe.

The Saints won there. The Chargers appeared there, as if their preposterous AFC championship upset of Bill Cowher’s Steelers happened because the Super Bowl would occur in Miami. Well beyond that, words do fail for Miami Super Bowls. “Nutty” seems too benign, “unconventional” too clinical, “absurd” too generalized and “bizarre” too standard. “Demented” gets close. “Aberrant” might get closer. “Kooky” might even work.

Miami Super Bowls have managed to include Joe Namath’s double scotch; an alleged championship game with 11 turnovers; a winning bomb thrown by a quarterback who didn’t know it happened; a pivotal drop by one of the greatest tight ends ever; John Candy; the only Super Bowl played in a rainstorm in a town noted for sunshine; and then, crazily atop all, the arrest on Super Bowl eve of a stalwart team leader who had just won an award for whatever Americans deem as rectitude.

It seems strange that the bookends seem tame.

The first Super Bowl played in Miami, which wasn’t called the Super Bowl at the time, apparently happened. Green Bay apparently beat Oakland, 33-14. Nobody ever mentions anything about it.

The last Super Bowl played in Miami, 10 years ago, had only a decisive pick-six thrown by Peyton Manning and a defiant onside kick ordered by Sean Payton. Still, even those things weren’t quite aberrant enough, three years after Manning did get a Super Bowl title in a Miami monsoon.

No, to get it all going, Miami Super Bowls needed the man who always got things going: Namath.

The late Luther Evans of the Miami Herald had been one of few reporters at Namath’s famed victory guarantee, so he wrote of the Jets’ 16-7 win over the Colts: “Just Thursday night at the Miami Touchdown Club, the cocky 25-year-old had stood on a podium, a double shot of scotch in his right hand, and pledged: ‘The Jets will win Sunday … I guarantee it.’ ”

Some might say society has progressed in that Super Bowl LIV will almost certainly end with neither Patrick Mahomes nor Jimmy Garoppolo having made any guarantee while holding a double shot of scotch, or while entertaining reporters in a lounge chair, a swimsuit and an unshaved chest.

Others will say it has regressed into relative dullness.

Either way, Miami Super Bowls were on their Namathian way toward funkiness. Baltimore and Dallas played Super Bowl V in the late Orange Bowl, and Baltimore muffed a punt inside its own 10-yard line, fumbled a kickoff, fumbled through the Dallas end zone and threw an interception into the Dallas end zone. Dallas fumbled at the Baltimore 1-yard line, threw an interception returned to the Dallas 3, and threw an interception returned to the Dallas 27 with 59 seconds left in a game tied appropriately at 13.

Dallas had four turnovers, Baltimore had seven turnovers and sadly, the world had zero Twitter.

Baltimore’s game-tying and game-winning “drives,” before Jim O’Brien’s 32-yard field goal with five seconds left won it: Three yards in two plays, and three yards in two plays. Tex Maule, in Sports Illustrated, wrote that the Colts “won their first Super Bowl by default, not design.”

In Super Bowl X in Miami, Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw threw probably the best pass in Super Bowl history, 64 yards to Lynn Swann, just before crumpling from hits from Dallas’s Cliff Harris down low and Larry Cole up high. In Dan Jenkins’s Sports Illustrated story, Bradshaw said, “I was in the locker room and the game was just about over, when I understood it,” all of which reads differently nowadays.

Of course, it fit with Miami Super Bowls that Jenkins also called it “surely the first time a press box ever had Raquel Welch hanging around in it.”

If Miami is a city of spectacular human frailty, then it figures it could backdrop life’s cruelty with the pass Hall of Famer Jackie Smith dropped in the end zone in Super Bowl XIII, a Pittsburgh-Dallas rematch. And if Miami has known eras as a city forever verging upon unrest, tragedy blared through Super Bowl XXIII week, when a police shooting kindled the Overtown riots, even if sports remained sacrosanct. “On that Monday night in ’89,” S.L. Price later wrote in Sports Illustrated, “when at least a dozen buildings were set afire, 20 businesses were looted and cars and dumpsters were torched or hammered, the arena went untouched.”

But if Miami is a city of a remorseless chic, then it figured it would backdrop the 11-play, 92-yard drive Joe Montana steered to snare that Super Bowl with 34 seconds left. It figured there would be 11 catches for 215 yards by the greatest football player ever, Jerry Rice. It figured that Montana would reveal his signature breeziness during the last agonizing commercial break before the drive, saying to tackle Harris Barton, who liked to point out celebrities, “Hey, isn’t that John Candy?”

It was, indeed, the actor (1950-1994).

Of course Miami would have the Chargers, hopeless as they were against the Rice-and-Steve Young 49ers, and of course it would have the Saints, as their dreary history found its one moment in a parallel universe, of which one is Miami.

Then of course it would have the 9 p.m. of the Saturday evening of Super Bowl XXXIII, on Biscayne Boulevard, when and where police arrested 35-year-old Atlanta Falcons free safety and leader Eugene Robinson, for offering a flashily dressed undercover cop $40 for oral sex, in what Rick Reilly insuperably would call the “fishnet part of town.”

It put “the XXX in Super Bowl XXXIII,” Reilly wrote in Sports Illustrated before adding, “Not that it was a distraction or anything. He just had to be bailed out at 11 p.m. by Atlanta’s general manager, try to explain the episode to his wife and family (See, I’ve got this superstition), not sleep the entire night, keep his teammates up stewing about the incident and keep his sore-hearted coach up for hours fretting about it.”

Then: “He missed more tackles than the extras in ‘The Galloping Ghost,’ twice was faked out of his shorts (OK, bad example) by Terrell Davis and got burned on the crushing play of the game, an 80-yard sting operation from John Elway to Rod Smith that gave the Broncos a 17-3 lead.”

One might say that bit of American lore wouldn’t have happened anywhere but Miami, that it wouldn’t have happened even in New Orleans, where the police might have opted to study other matters on Super Bowl Eve. (It also won’t happen in some future Super Bowl in Las Vegas.) One also might say it was uniquely American that the episode happened to a player who routinely quoted the Bible, had teammates nickname him “The Prophet” and who received the Bart Starr Award from Athletes in Action that Saturday morning.

