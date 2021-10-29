Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.
The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost six games in a row. Houston scored 22 points in a loss to New England on Oct. 10, but has managed just eight points combined in its past two games, and two of those points came on a safety.
Culley said Friday that he isn’t sure when Taylor will be healthy enough to play but they expect him to return this season.
