Earlier in the week, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky would start if healthy, and his name is completely off the final injury report.

“I thought he did pretty well,” Nagy said on Friday. “He threw the ball well. You know the first day, on Wednesday, it was light (work) so it was hard to tell but the last few days he’s kind of out there and it doesn’t seem like anything is holding him back.”

AD

Nagy expressed some surprise at how well Trubisky held up throughout the week of work.

AD

“Maybe a little bit, just because I know when he’s in that much pain at the end of the game there last week, you never really know exactly what’s going to happen in the next couple days,” Nagy said. “But it doesn’t surprise me that he’s going to rehab and work hard and do everything he can to try and get that pain level down so that he can play. And that’s what we feel good about right now.”

Trubisky is 176 of 282 this season for 1,580 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 82.2.

Earlier this season, Trubisky missed an entire game and most of another with a left shoulder injury.

Notes: The Bears listed linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) as out for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD