The Cardinals got some good news on Monday when starting center Rodney Hudson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Arizona also hopes that RB James Conner (heel) and WR Rondale Moore (ankle) can bounce back and play against the Cowboys. Kingsbury said CB Marco Wilson (shoulder) is still being evaluated after getting hurt against the Colts. Kingsbury said punter Andy Lee hasn’t cleared COVID-19 protocols but he’s hopeful he’ll be back before the Cowboys game.