The Lions also released quarterback David Blough, guards Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzchawel and Kenny Wiggins, wide receivers Victor Bolden, Tom Kennedy and Chris Lacy, defensive end Will Clarke, safeties Jalen Elliott and Bobby Price, defensive tackles Frank Herron, Albert Huggins, Olive Sagapolu, Kevin Strong and Kevin Wilkins, running backs Wes Hills, Jason Huntley and Jonathan Williams, tight ends Isaac Nauta and Matt Sokol, linebacker Anthony Pittman, punter Arryn Siposs, and cornerback Dee Virgin.
Blough started for the Lions down the stretch last season after injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.
Detroit waived/injured tackle Dan Skipper, put defensive end Austin Bryant on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and put safety Jayron Kearse on the reserve/suspended list. Kearse was suspended three games earlier in the offseason for violating league policy on substance abuse.
