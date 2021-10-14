STATS AND STUFF: Murray leads the NFL by completing 75.2% of his passes. ... The Cardinals are on the road for the fourth time in the past six weeks, including three of the past four. ... Murray got the best of Mayfield in their first meeting, a 38-24 Arizona win in Week 15 of the 2019 season. ... There are four players in the NFL with at least four rushing TDs this season. Three of them will be on the field Sunday in Cleveland: Cardinals RB James Conner (five TDs) and Browns RBs Kareem Hunt (five) and Nick Chubb (four). ... The Cardinals have a 5-0 record for the first time since 1974. They have won all three of their road games this season by at least 12 points. ... The Browns begin a stretch of three home games in 14 days. ... Cleveland racked up 532 yards of offense, scored 42 points and didn’t commit a turnover last week and still lost — the first team to do that. ... Mayfield bounced back from a poor performance by completing 23 of 32 passes for 305 yards and two TDs last week. ... The Browns are the only team to rank in the top five in total defense and total offense. ... In addition to yards rushing (938), the Browns lead the NFL in rushing TDs (12), average per carry (5.4) and rushing first downs (51). ... Chubb had 161 yards last week and is second in the league with 532. ... The Browns haven’t figured out how to get WR Odell Beckham Jr. involved in their offense. He has just nine catches for 124 yards in three games. ... TE David Njoku had a breakout game at Los Angeles with seven catches for 149 yards, including a 71-yard TD. ... Browns P Jamie Gillan has been having a tough season, ranking among the league’s worst in net average and kicks inside the 20.