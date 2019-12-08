Murray has 16 touchdown passes on the season, with nine interceptions. He’s thrown five in his last four games after going five in a row without a pass being picked off. “As long as I’m on a football field I feel in control. Two interceptions, it doesn’t spook me or anything like that. So I’m fine,” Murray said. “It’s just a little frustrating, the fact that I put us in that position. I feel like if we’d have just taken the points or I didn’t turn the ball over we would’ve been fine. We would have won the game and everybody would be happy right now.” Murray wasn’t the only rookie to struggle on Sunday for Arizona. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was victimized in coverage and called for two pass interference calls in the second half on separate Steelers scoring drives. Diontae Johnson caught a short touchdown pass from Devlin Hodges late in the third quarter, with Murphy in coverage and a moment too late in trying to knock away the ball as it neared the Steelers rookie in the end zone. “It happened, so I have to go out there and play the next play,” Murphy said of his interference penalties. “I felt the second one was questionable, but the first one definitely. I have to play better defense on my part.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.