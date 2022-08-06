Murray back on field for Cardinals after bout with COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19.
Kingsbury said Murray would be limited at Saturday’s practice but wanted to be on the field with his teammates.
It’s been an eventful camp for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal just before practices started. He then dealt with the fallout after a strange addendum was discovered in the deal, which called for four hours of “independent study” during game weeks.
Murray passionately defended his work ethic a few days later and the Cardinals eventually removed the addendum from the contract.
