It was the “Monday Night Football” debut for Murray and Kliff Kingsbury, who also had a happy first trip to his native Texas as an NFL coach.

The Cardinals (4-2) are tied for second place in the tough NFC West. Arizona is above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, its most recent playoff year.

Andy Dalton had the rest of Dallas’ four turnovers with two interceptions in his first start for the Cowboys (2-4) in place of injured star Dak Prescott.

Murray misfired on eight of his first 11 passes and finished 9 of 24 for 188 yards. He hit Christian Kirk in stride on an 80-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Kenyan Drake rushed for two TDs and 164 yards.

CHIEFS 26, BILLS 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading Kansas City over Buffalo in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games.

The Chiefs are off to a their third 5-1 start in four seasons, and they bounced back from a sloppy 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.

Buffalo (4-2) lost its second straight. The Bills fell 42-16 at Tennessee last Tuesday, a game that was moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. That led to the Kansas City-Buffalo game being pushed back as well.

Josh Allen finished 14 of 27 for 122 yards with touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Buffalo’s run defense had its worst outing since giving up 273 yards in a loss to New England on Dec. 23, 2018.

