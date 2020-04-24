Later in the first round, Miami drafted 322-pound tackle Austin Jackson of Southern California. He and Hunt will shore up a line that could have four new starters in 2020.
Hunt started all 13 games at left guard as a freshman, and then split time between left guard and left tackle as a sophomore. He played right tackle his final two seasons, but was limited to seven games in 2019 because of a groin injury.
The Dolphins still need a running back, a defensive tackle, a safety and a tight end, so it’s a good thing they stockpiled picks after they embarked on a rebuilding project more than a year ago.
They have 15 selections total this weekend, including another pick later in the second round Friday night, and a pick in the third. That gives them five of the top 56 choices.
The Dolphins went 5-11 last year under first-year coach Brian Flores, and began an attempted turnaround last month by spending $235 million to sign 10 free agents.
