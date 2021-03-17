Boone is a fourth-year pro who spent his first three seasons in Minnesota, where he rushed for 379 yards and four touchdowns on 71 career carries.
Although he has just seven career catches for 28 years, his best value is on special teams. He’s averaged more than 225 special team snaps in 2019 and 2020.
Boone joins a backfield that includes Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman, Le’Vante Bellamy and Damarea Crockett. The Broncos tendered Phillip Lindsay as a right-of-first refusal restricted free agent this week and could lose him in free agency.
