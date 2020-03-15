By Associated Press March 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDTFOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy