FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.

