NOTES: Eagles DE Derek Barnett leveled Pats TE Matt LaCosse, who left the field and did not return. LaCosse was trying to chase down Newton’s pass and slammed full speed into Barnett, who was standing still. Barnett braced for the impact by dipping his shoulder, which made contact with LaCosse’s head. ... Eagles CB Darius Slay left the field late in practice after a collision with teammate Avonte Maddox, but Slay remained on the sideline. ... Eagles first-round rookie WR DeVonta Smith (knee) took part in individual drills for the first time since he was injured on July 31. ... LaCosse’s departure left the Pats short at tight end, where Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) did not practice. ... Even with the Patriots, Mills still keeps his hair dyed bright green. Mills, who declared himself “The Green Goblin” when he arrived with the Eagles, said: “I’m the Green Goblin. Superman flies all around the world, his cape stays the same color, so, gotta keep the green.”