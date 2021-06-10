“He’s done an awesome job being a good mentor. He brings great energy,” Stidham said. “Brian and Jarrett have done a good job of helping me in the film room. All three of them – just watch their reps and learn as much as I can. You don’t have to be in on that play to learn. I just have to figure out how to do that. I’ve been getting a lot better at just watching tape and learning how to do that and they’ve helped me in that regard.”