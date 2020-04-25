“It evolved into something I do not want to represent,” he said. “It will be covered.”
On its website, the right-wing Three Percenters group says it isn’t an anti-government militia but “we will defend ourselves when necessary.”
The Three Percenters derived the name from the belief that just 3% of the colonists rose up to fight the British. They have vowed to resist any government that infringes on the U.S. Constitution.
According to an interview on Marshall’s Herdzone.com last year Rohrwasser described his tattoos, which include phrases like “Liberty or death” and “Don’t tread on me” as well as an American flag and one for the Dave Matthews Band, are “all random.”
Rohrwasser was drafted as a replacement for Patriots all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski, who was released last month. Gostkowski made the 2010s All-Decade team, is a two-time All-Pro and member of three of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams.
