“You’re just trying to see guys, feel where they’re going and put it in a good spot,” Stafford said. “Each guy kind of has their own strength when it comes to where they’re able to catch the ball away from their body or not. That’s things you kind of get used to in practice and things like that, but for me as a quarterback I’m trying to out them all on the money and just let those guys do their job as easy as they possibly can.”