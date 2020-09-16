Currently, fans are not allowed to attend home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Giants did not say how much the deal was worth.
A digital advertisement for DraftKings was shown during the Giants’ season opener on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DraftKings said it offers more than 700 teams on its betting platforms. The Giants rank in the top 40 for most highly bet franchises by both handle and wagers, the company said.
