Dixon owns the Giants’ two highest single-season net punting averages since that became an official statistic in 1976 with 42.0 yards in 2019 and 41.8 yards in 2018. He struggled this season, finishing with a 39.5-yard net average.
Dixon was acquired by the Giants from the Denver Broncos in a trade for a conditional seventh-round draft choice on April 23, 2018, before his third NFL season.
The Giants have a potential replacement on the roster after recently signing Jamie Gillan, who had a 40.0-yard net average the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
___
