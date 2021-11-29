The Giants have six games left to make a run at their first playoff berth since 2016. It’s a long shot, especially because the offense isn’t doing much and the O-line is banged up and not playing well. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been in and out of the lineup with injuries, and running back Saquon Barkley is still finding his way coming off last year’s ACL surgery.