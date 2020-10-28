Detroit (3-3) will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.
Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.
The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.
