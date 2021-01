It marked Newton’s first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He finished 21 of 30 for 242 yards. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards.

New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase’s final game as New York’s coach.

Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is also uncertain, was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two second-half interceptions.

The Jets moved quickly on the first possession of the third quarter, taking their lead on Josh Adams’ 1-yard TD run. The score was set up by a 53-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman that got the ball inside the Patriots 15.

New England went to its bag of tricks to tie it back up.

With the ball on the Jets 19, Newton handed the ball off to Sony Michel, who flipped the ball back to receiver Jakobi Meyers on an end-around. But Meyers stopped in the backfield and tossed a pass to a wide-open Newton for the touchdown. It marked the second touchdown pass of the season for Meyers.

Darnold was intercepted by J.C. Jackson on the Jets’ ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the Patriots on the Jets 45.

The Patriots took advantage, scoring four plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Newton to tight end Devin Asiasi to make it 21-14 with 13:56 left in the game.

Two series later, Newton connected with Sony Michel for a 31-yard score.

It was 7-7 at halftime as both offenses had trouble sustaining drives. The exceptions came at the beginning and end of the half.

Newton made plays with both his arm and feet on the opening series of the game to put the Patriots in front.

First, he scampered for a 49-yard run to get New England down to the 15. Four plays later, he connected with James White on a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 84-yard drive.

The Jets had their most success on their second to last possession of the first half when Darnold punctuated their 10-play, 80-yard drive by threading a pass between a pair of defenders in the end zone to Chris Herndon for a 21-yard touchdown.

INJURIES

Jets: WR Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and didn’t return. … LT Mekhi Becton limped off the field with an ankle early in the third quarter. … RT George Fant left in the third quarter with a hand injury, but returned. … Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury. … WR Jamison Crowder left in the fourth quarter after collision.

Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return. … WR Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. … Butler exited with a thigh injury. … LT Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.

RECORD ROMP

Newton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.

With the run, Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.

UP NEXT

Jets: End of season.

Patriots: End of season.

