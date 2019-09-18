FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C. With Cam Newton reaggravating his foot, the team is looking at the possibility of starting Kyle Allen on Sunday against Arizona, the first of four road games in the next five. Allen has just one career start. (Mike McCarn, File/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton was a no-show at practice for the second straight day, increasing the likelihood that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for the Panthers when they visit Arizona.

Newton reaggravated a mid-foot sprain during Thursday night’s loss to the Buccaneers and has not practiced since. He remains in a walking boot.

Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, led the Panthers (0-2) to a 33-14 win over the Saints in the 2018 regular season finale in his only NFL regular season start. Allen had three touchdowns in that game — two passing and one rushing — before exiting in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Rookie Will Grier will be Allen’s backup Sunday against the Cardinals if Newton can’t play.

