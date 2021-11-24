STATS AND STUFF: ‘Carolina is 3-2 on the road, Miami 2-3 at home. ... Newton has lost his last nine starts for the Panthers dating back to the 2018 season. His last win as a Carolina starter came on Nov. 4, 2018. ... Newton is 3-1 all-time against Miami, going 2-0 with Carolina and 1-1 with New England last season. ... Carolina enters this week as the NFL’s most-penalized team, getting flagged 81 times. The Dolphins are tied for fifth with 75 penalties -- one more than they had in all of 2020 -- though it should be noted that they’ve been hit for only the 16th-most penalty yards this season. ... Carolina K Zane Gonzalez has made 16 straight field goal attempts. He leads the NFL with 12 field goals of 40 or more yards, despite not joining the Panthers until Week 3. ... Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is up to 68 receptions, 19 more than any other rookie in 2021. ... Miami RB Myles Gaskin is coming off a season-best 89 yards rushing in the win over the Jets.