It appeared 2020 would be the last season for Fitzgerald, who has played all 17 years of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. That sentiment seemed to be cemented two weeks ago when the 38-year-old Fitzgerald told SiriusXM he was focused on being a radio broadcaster. “I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” he said. But could he have a change of heart with the season about to start? Second only to Jerry Rice in career receptions and yards receiving, Fitzgerald could certainly help a team that thinks it’s one receiver away — or give Cardinals fans one final hurrah.