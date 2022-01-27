How well the 49ers hold up on the offensive line might be critical. All-Pro Trent Williams (71), dealing with ankle issues, is the best left tackle in the game, though the keys could be center Alex Mack (50) and guards Laken Tomlinson (75) and Daniel Brunskill (60), who get the pleasure of dealing with Donald all day. But the Niners have minimized him this season: Donald has only three pressures and zero sacks in the two games during the regular season.