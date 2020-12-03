STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Eagles rank among the lower-third of NFL teams in points per game (25th), third-down efficiency (27th) and fourth-down efficiency (29th). ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz leads the NFL with 19 turnovers, including a career-high 15 interceptions. ... Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders has 600 yards rushing in eight games and averages 5.6 yards per carry. ... Eagles WR Travis Fulgham has four catches on 14 targets in the past three games after he had 28 catches for 427 yards and four TDs in his first four. The Packers cut Fulgham on Aug. 19. ... Philly C Jason Kelce has started 100 straight games. ... Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers have both caught TD passes in consecutive games. ... DE Brandon Graham leads the team with seven sacks, three shy of his career best. Graham will play in his 155th game, tying Trent Cole for the most by a defensive end in franchise history. ... Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has a sack in four straight games. DE Derek Barnett had a sack and two tackles for loss vs. Seattle. ... Philly’s defense has just three interceptions. ... The Eagles are minus-10 in turnover differential.… Packers QB Aaron Rodgers owns a 19-3 record in December home games and owns a 111.9 passer rating in those contests. … Rodgers went over 50,000 career yards passing in Green Bay’s win over Chicago on Sunday. Rodgers and John Elway are the only QBs in NFL history with at least 50,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing. … Packers WR Davante Adams put himself in a tie for second league-wide, behind Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill (13), with 11 touchdown catches —the most by a Packer through 11 games since Billy Howton had 12 in 1956. … Packers TE Marcedes Lewis had his 400th career catch Sunday. He’s one of only seven tight ends to play in at least 200 games and catch at least 400 passes. … The Packers lead the NFL in scoring (31.7) and time of possession (32:56). … Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith has a sack in three of his last four games. … Packers S Darnell Savage is coming off a two-interception game against the Bears. … Green Bay went 5-0 in December last season. The Eagles are 11-4 in December since 2017. … The Packers have over 1,000 combined yards rushing from Aaron Jones (624) and Jamaal Williams (409). ... Packers rookie OG Jon Runyan’s father, also named Jon Runyan, played offensive tackle for the Eagles from 2000-08. … Eagles coach Doug Pederson was a Packers quarterback from 1995-98 and 2001-04. … Fantasy tip: After going five straight games without a touchdown, Packers TE Robert Tonyan is heating up again and has five catches and a touchdown in each of his last two contests. Tonyan now has seven touchdown catches this season and is worth starting against the Eagles.