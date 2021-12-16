STATS AND STUFF: Arizona is a win away from earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time in six years. ... The Cardinals are a game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West and are tied with Green Bay and Tampa Bay for the conference’s best record. ... Arizona dropped from No. 1 to 5 in the AP Pro32 and Detroit remained at No. 30, staying ahead of Houston and Jacksonville. ... If the Cardinals win, they will be the 10th team to have eight road victories in a season with a chance on Jan. 2 at Dallas to be the NFL’s first team with a 9-0 road record in a season. The league is playing a 17-game schedule for the first time this season... If Arizona beats Detroit by double digits, it will be the league’s first team to win eight road games in a row by 10-plus points since Chicago had nine consecutive victories by double digits as visitors during the 1941 and 1942 seasons. ... Conner scored for a team-record seventh straight game with two TDs against the Rams. He also had a career-high nine catches and a season-high 94 yards receiving, but was held to a season-low 2.38 yards rushing on 13 carries. ... Detroit has double digits in losses for the fourth straight year and will have 11 or more setbacks for the third year in a row. ... The lopsided loss in Denver ended a four-game stretch in which the Lions won for the first time, tied once and lost twice by a total of five points. ... QB Jared Goff threw five TDs and only one INT in his last two home games. ... St. Brown and Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith are the two NFC rookie WRs with 50-plus receptions and 500-plus yards receiving. ... Third-year LB Josh Woods had a career-high 13 tackles at Denver.