“You want the road to the Super Bowl, the road to where we want to get to, to be as hard as possible,” says Titans safety Kevin Byard. “I think that’s something we can be proud of, and it also keeps us on our toes to let us know, ’Hey there’s a lot of competition out there for the AFC championship or just the Super Bowl. We have to go out here every single day and work as hard as we can and not take any days for granted. Because at the end of the day ... it’s a crowded race, it’s kind of like a horse race ... You got to keep going on.