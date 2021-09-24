The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET) and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.
The team with the best record in each conference is the only one to receive a bye for the first weekend of the playoffs.
The NFL said the broadcaster for the Monday night game “is yet to be determined.” For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC each will broadcast two wild-card games, while Fox and ESPN/ABC each get one.
