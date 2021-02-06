The Florida Department of Health encourages everyone in Florida to avoid gathering in groups larger than 10.
Limitations regarding ongoing COVID-19 testing and facility access remain in place for seven days following the Super Bowl. Should either team or any player wish to host a gathering following the game, the league and union agreed to the following limitations:
— Club facilities may not be used. That would include hotels used by the clubs for game travel.
— A host must limit the number of people in attendance, ensuring all attendees have received negative COVID-19 test results within the previous 48 hours.
— The event must be held outdoors in a space large enough for sufficient physical distancing. Event spaces must be designed and configured to promote physical distancing; masks must be worn at all times; signs must be prominently displayed reminding attendees to practice physical distancing and to wear masks; hand sanitizer and masks should be made available to all attendees; areas for such activities as eating and drinking must promote physical distancing; hosts must ensure any high touch surfaces are periodically sanitized throughout the event; and hosts must offer transportation for all attendees to go home following the event.
