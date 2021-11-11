STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers have lost five of their last six games. ... Carolina has scored just one touchdown in its last 36 possessions. ... RB Christian McCaffrey returned to action last week after missing five games with a hamstring injury and had 106 yards from scrimmage. ... The Panthers have allowed 25 sacks, tied for sixth most in the NFL. ... WR Robby Anderson has been targeted 53 times but has just 19 catches. ... Panthers TEs Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble have combined for just 21 receptions. ... Panthers K Zane Gonzalez has made 12 straight field goals, the longest streak in the NFC. ... DE Brian Burns has 5 ½ sacks. ... The Panthers have allowed seven TD passes of 15 yards or more. ... Arizona is trying to improve to 9-1, which would tie a franchise best set in 2014 and 1948. ... If Murray plays, he needs 31 yards passing to become the fourth-youngest QB in NFL history with 10,000 career yards passing. ... Golden is the only player in the NFL with at least nine sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the NFL this season. ... The Cardinals have scored at least 30 points and gained at least 400 yards in five games, which leads the league. They Cardinals are scoring 30.8 points per game, second in the league behind Tampa Bay.