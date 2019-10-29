To enter, fans can post a picture or video demonstrating what they’ve done to deserve a chance to lift the trophy and tag @NFL and #NFL100Contest.

“Long before his name symbolized football greatness, my grandfather taught the core belief that the group is greater than the individual and that people grow stronger together through football,” New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi said. “My family is proud that the Lombardi Trophy not only serves to crown Super Bowl champions but will also serve to bring a special set of fans together in one winner’s hometown.”