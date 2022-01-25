Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory over Buffalo averaged 42.74 million on CBS, making it the most-watched divisional playoff game on any network since the 2017 Green Bay-Dallas matchup averaged 48.52 million on Fox. Sunday night’s audience peaked at 51.70 million.
Sunday’s first game — the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-27 win over Tampa Bay — averaged 40 million, making it NBC’s most-watched, non-Super Bowl game since the start of its “Sunday Night Football” package in 2006.
San Francisco’s 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night averaged 36.92 million on Fox while Cincinnati’s 19-16 win over Tennessee drew 30.75 million.
Digitally, Fox and Paramount+ recorded their most non-Super Bowl streamed games of all time over the weekend.
