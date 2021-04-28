How do you define a franchise quarterback, anyway? Is it the arm? The eyes? The brain? The legs? Wrong answers, all of them. The franchise quarterback is the guy with the combination of know-how and equanimity to hold on to the position when all goes wrong around him and the faithless coach and front-office scouts start casting their eyes on others.
“He’s thrown a couple of interceptions; the game is getting out of hand; the center is looking at him like he’s on hallucinogens. And now what does he do?” agent Leigh Steinberg asked rhetorically. “Can he compartmentalize, adopt a quiet mind and elevate his play?”
How do you measure for those things in a combine or pro day? You can’t. Justin Fields has blazing foot speed, and Mac Jones spins the ball to all the right places. Sure they do — playing against kids or air. Teams are trying to see the unseeable, to divine who these still-maturing prodigies will be when they come under the microwave of pressure and meet resistance made up of monstrous grown men. It’s an impossible judgment. They’re all guessing.
“This is not physics or trigonometry, and there is no exactitude,” Steinberg observed.
According to renowned throwing coach Tom House, who has tutored everyone from Tom Brady to Justin Herbert, “Probably 98 percent of athletes fail because of the inability of their thinking and their feelings to match up with what they’re being asked to do competitively.”
An old phrase for that is “white line fever” — your performance deteriorates once you step past the sideline paint onto the game field and into emotional chaos. That is why selecting a franchise player can be only a proximate exercise — and why teams are prone to move on so quickly when a young quarterback seems to falter.
All young athletes pass through four windows of trainability, according to House: neurological, muscle strength, skill acquisition and skill retention. A 21-year-old draftee has passed through just the first two. He is just starting on the skill acquisition and retention phases that will make him a durable pro, the ability to master a playbook and administer the widest variety of throws from different sets while making microsecond reads and reactions.
“Inside that window is where all the development occurs,” House says. “And it’s so hard to predict.”
Young quarterbacks are trying to make it more predictable by hiring private coaches such as House to accelerate their development. Personal quarterback coaching has become a huge industry and almost a required pre-draft ritual. Last year, Jordan Palmer received credit for helping Joe Burrow acclimate quickly to the NFL environment with the Cincinnati Bengals. House and his partner John Beck, in their company 3DQB, have been working with five of this year’s top collegiate prospects, including Fields, Lance, Zach Wilson and Kyle Trask. They also work with 17 veteran quarterbacks who come to them for offseason tuneups. Steinberg, who shepherded Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa through the draft, says of private coaches, “Those guys have become critical.”
“By the time they’re prepping for the draft, it’s not their throwing technique — they’re going to throw the way they throw — but it’s the ability to spot plays, to adjust to a three- or five- or seven-step offense, and all the rest of it,” Steinberg said.
Palmer has polished a succession of prospective rookies, most recently Lawrence. For five days a week, Palmer and his students throw and drill, working on drops and footwork and finding lanes in the pocket amid shifting obstacles. But perhaps most important is a crash course in learning NFL playbooks, using some of the old material Palmer kept from his days when he bounced around to six teams between 2007 and 2014. Washington’s Kyle Allen, who went undrafted in 2018 but has spent every summer working with Palmer, observed: “A lot of guys are geared specifically for the draft, but Jordan’s philosophy is, ‘I’m not getting you ready for the draft, I’m getting you ready for camp and for the season.’ He’s getting you ready to play.”
But the best quarterback coaches also are preparing their charges for what happens when they don’t play well or are discarded. Which is an all but unavoidable occupational hazard — ESPN has found that 42 percent of quarterbacks taken in the first round between 2000 and 2016 were let go by the franchise that drafted them. How does a once-gleaming prospect find his resilience when a team turns on him?
House is renowned as a frame-by-frame throwing wizard who has helped extend the careers of Drew Brees and Brady. But his more intense interest these days is in neuro-technologies that may help young quarterbacks cope with white line fever and find some performative stability. His company has developed an app called Mustard, an automatic motion identification and analysis tool, and he also is working with something called FocusBand, a stress monitoring device. His hope is that as quarterbacks and other athletes understand their physiological reactions to tension better, they can self-correct.
“Performance dissonance is a mental thing,” House said. “Everybody has it. But the athlete’s ability to make it work for them rather than against them is what it’s all about. . . . In other words, athletes have to think, and then they have to feel and then they have to do, and where most kids get caught up and have to go home is you can’t think and do.”
House aims to study what is happening neuro-cognitively with athletes as they are succeeding, or failing, or overfiring, or frozen by stimulus, based on biofeedback from wearable devices that monitor markers such as brain wave states. One day soon, House posits, neuro-technologies will be available to every aspirant teenager with a cellphone. “We’re creatures of light and electricity and chemicals,” he said.
But in the meantime, it’s still a matter of cleats-on-the-ground coaching. And, for NFL teams, of guesswork in the dark.
