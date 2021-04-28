Palmer has polished a succession of prospective rookies, most recently Lawrence. For five days a week, Palmer and his students throw and drill, working on drops and footwork and finding lanes in the pocket amid shifting obstacles. But perhaps most important is a crash course in learning NFL playbooks, using some of the old material Palmer kept from his days when he bounced around to six teams between 2007 and 2014. Washington’s Kyle Allen, who went undrafted in 2018 but has spent every summer working with Palmer, observed: “A lot of guys are geared specifically for the draft, but Jordan’s philosophy is, ‘I’m not getting you ready for the draft, I’m getting you ready for camp and for the season.’ He’s getting you ready to play.”