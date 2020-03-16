NFL free agency must go on, even as the rest of non-essential living halts. You cannot go to the gym, but you can watch millionaires flex their worth in our entertainment-obsessed world. It’s a bad look at a sensitive time. Few are in the mood to hear about football players getting hundreds of millions of dollars when others are worried about keeping their jobs or their small businesses, paying their bills and finding childcare with schools closed.

For those reasons, the league is reportedly divided about resuming business as usual. A postponement of free agency was suggested, but the owners and the players needed to agree to a delay, and many free agents want the financial security during this uncertain time. It’s hard to blame them. While players such as Tannehill and Cousins inspire eye-rolling with their massive guaranteed money, let’s remember that athletes earning $1 million or less — athletes unlikely to spend more than three years in the NFL — make up the majority of the league. In the free agent market, they are at the back of the line, of course, but it is critical to their futures that the line keep moving.

Despite the earlier sarcasm, it is important to show some grace and understanding on this sports issue. Outside of a few jokes, I cannot muster the snark and outrage to clobber the NFL with a rant about greed and tone-deaf attitudes. Most of the franchises and their executives seemed to prefer a delay. The players — the talent, the primary employees — were uncomfortable waiting and venturing into the unknown as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc on the physical and economic health of the entire world.

For many, surviving what comes next is as great a concern as outlasting this outbreak. This is true whether your occupation requires you to run 40 yards in 4.5 seconds, serve food at a restaurant or manage accounts at a bank. You have to be smart and strategic for now and later. You’re worried about the possibility of a recession or simply what your company’s inevitable 2020 financial struggles mean for your paycheck. This is a universal concern. It might be more of an issue for some, but there doesn’t need to be scrutiny of savings accounts to decide who gets to feel anxious.

You must also consider the players just voted to approve a new collective bargaining agreement, which will provide labor peace through 2030. After weeks of hot debate, it passed barely, by a 60-vote margin, 1,019 to 959. It means that 48.5 percent of the players were unhappy with the deal, or at least dissatisfied enough to want more negotiation. So that concern about the long-term ramifications of the CBA now shifts to short-term stress about a whole lot of economic issues that ultimately will affect the strength of this new business arrangement. If nearly half of the league is uneasy, it is a most human reaction for many free agents to want to maintain some control.

On all matters, I am trying to be neither judgmental nor dismissive right now because everyone is operating without a playbook. That’s really hard to do as a columnist. It’s like trying to walk steady without your big toes. But if this isn’t an ideal moment to follow Dak Prescott’s pursuit of a record-setting deal with the Dallas Cowboys, it would also be strange to read a sportswriter getting all sanctimonious about something as insignificant as the timing of NFL transactions.

Perhaps there is a better way to do this. Perhaps Commissioner Roger Goodell could have implemented an information embargo on all the activity for a few weeks. But the news would have leaked anyway. And with the worlds of sports and entertainment mostly paused, a distraction from America’s dominant sports league isn’t exactly unwelcome.

That said, this is a logistical disaster, especially when it comes to scheduling physicals. And players need to be mindful about announcing their news and expressing excitement in an understated manner. When they experience tough negotiations that turn into disputes, they shouldn’t throw fits and groan about disrespect, either.

Beyond that, it would be nice to hear more tales of rich athletes and owners supporting their communities. It has been inspiring to learn about the NBA and NHL movement, led by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, to compensate arena workers for lost income. Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced last week that they would donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland, Calif., and provide more than 1 million meals. NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, made a $350,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank. Others don’t want to publicize how they’re helping, but it’s important to have these stories told because they create a desire for everyone to be benevolent.

As these new deals are consummated, I am anticipating that dozens of NFL stars will be just as generous. It’s the right thing to do, but it also makes this news stream of lucrative contracts more tolerable. It would be upsetting if players — and their franchises — didn’t try to alter the perception of this cumbersome free agency period with goodwill.

If that’s not enough for some people, that’s fine, too. Once again, let’s be neither judgmental nor dismissive, especially about trivial matters, for the time being. It’s reasonable to be upset that the NFL is carrying on. And it’s reasonable to be glad that teams are making it rain, and we can focus our attention on Tom Brady’s epic decision rather than fretting about the possibility of hundreds of more deaths or a national quarantine.

We don’t have to be united in our level of tolerance for how a sports league runs its business. But we do have to respect the current conundrum: Every decision, in every aspect of life, is complicated and burdensome to some group of people. And that’s where grace becomes a priority.

The NFL often annoys with its exaggerated sense of importance and desire to devour every ounce of public attention. Though I’m sure it will enjoy occupying the sports stage alone, this is not typical NFL vanity. The league did what it could under these circumstances. It could not resolve both its free agents’ need for certainty and society’s need for the sport to be discreet about all its play money.

So it’s awkward, which aligns the NFL with the rest of life. There’s no explanation necessary, unless you are Houston Texans Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien, who just traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for a flat tire and some air freshener.