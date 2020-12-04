Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can’t conduct meetings except virtually.
Teams playing on Monday nights can next have players in their facilities on Thursday, and teams with Thursday night games must close the complex to players until Sunday.
Such arrangements were agreed to by the players’ union.
USA Today first reported the memo being sent to the clubs.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.