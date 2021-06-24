“I’ve always said that it would be good to have owners at the table, and I think we’ve finally got guys at the table and they got an opportunity to see first hand,” said Doug Williams, the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl and Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder. “My thinking is they’re going to feel a lot better about hiring somebody that doesn’t look like them because of what they can do and what they know and the fact that they can coach. I do feel good about that. I’m looking forward to it.