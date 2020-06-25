The goal is for NFL players, coaches, executives and staff to register to vote, inspire others to vote and vote themselves. The NFL also will support players who have plans or programs to achieve the same in their communities.
In recent conversations with players, Goodell said voting was a subject they consistently stressed as important to them.
The owners also are expected to discuss further reopening of team facilities, including to players; a reduction of the preseason; and reporting dates for training camps — all as the next steps toward the NFL’s return during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier Thursday, the league and the Pro Football Hall of Fame canceled the opening preseason game between Dallas and Pittsburgh set for Aug. 6. The hall’s induction ceremonies set for Aug. 8 and for mid-September for a special centennial class, have been moved to August 2021, when the Cowboys and Steelers will play in the game.
